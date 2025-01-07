Best deals on winter gear 2025

With many U.S. cities covered in a blanket of fresh snow, it's important to get bundled up and cozy before you head out of your apartment or house. But, good leather gloves or thick cashmere scarves can usually cost a pretty penny. To make your winter accessory shopping easier, we've rounded up the best deals below, on gloves, insulated pants, scarves and more.

Best winter glove deals

- TRENDOUX Winter Gloves for $6.58 (53% off)

- Nordstrom Cashmere Gloves for $29.90 (38% off)

- Krosa Winter Gloves for $19.99 (20% off)

- Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Gloves for $21.93 (26% off)

- UGG Colorblock Leather & Faux Shearling Gloves for $39.99 (52% off)

Best scarf deals

- SOJOS Thick Scarf for $13.99 (18% off)

- YSense Long Plaid Blanket Scarf for $7.99 (53% off)

- Wander Agio Winter Infinity Scarves for $11.99 (29% off)

- BP. Fringe Blanket Scarf for $15.95 (29% off)

- Nordstrom Brushed Cashmere Scarf

Best winter jacket deals

- Lululemon Wunder Puff 600-Down-Fill Jacket for $199 (originally $348)

- Calvin Klein Men's Prosper Wool-Blend Slim-Fit Overcoat for $138.25 (originally $395)

- BCBG Paris Women's Plus Hooded Puffer Jacket for $34.99 (originally $165)

- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket for $79.99 (47% off)

- Coach Mid Length Belted Down Jacket for $325 (50% off)

Best winter boot deals

- Project Cloud Suede Ankle Boots for $39.95 (60% off)

- Litfun Suede Mini Boots for $40.84 (32% off)

- NORTIV 8 Mens Winter Boots for $35.99 (10% off)

- SILENTCARE Men's Winter Waterproof Snow Boots for $59.39 (10% off)

- UGG Women's Adirondack III Waterproof Boots for $175 (originally $250)

- Nike Lunar Force 1 for $144.97 (14% off)

Best ski pant deals

- Postropaky Women's Outdoor Snow Ski Pants for $45.99 (15% off)

- Men's Paramount Pro Convertible Pants for $88 (originally $125)

- Arctix Men's Snowsports Cargo Pants for $48.50 (19% off)

