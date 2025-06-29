Beyoncé's car malfunctions while suspended in air during concert in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Frightening moments for superstar Beyonce at her concert in Houston Saturday night.

Something malfunctioned as she rode in a red Cadillac suspended in the air while performing her song "16 Carriages".

It started to lean and appeared to get stuck.

Beyonce could be heard calmly repeating the word "stop".

The car was eventually brought down. Beyonce then took the stage, thanking fans for their patience, saying "If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me."

She improvised the rest of the song to thunderous applause and went on to finish the show.

