Biltmore Estate prepares for Christmas holiday with annual tree raising

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Christmas is still on at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, despite being closed for more than a month after Hurricane Helene.

The estate held its annual tree raising in the Banquet Hall of the Biltmore House. Biltmore said the beloved tradition dates back to when George Vanderbilt first welcomed friends and family to his home on Christmas Eve of 1895.

The tree took a team of 45 people to place the tree in the home.

"Together, we face a mix of emotions this holiday season due to the impact of Hurricane Helene on our region," The Biltmore said in a post on social media. "Reopening for the holidays is not only an important milestone toward recovery, it also provides critical support to our community, as our local economy relies on tourism."

