Manhattan art exhibit 'Bloomtanica' immerses people in the serenity of a Korean garden

Kemberly Richardson has the story in Manhattan on the exhibit.

Kemberly Richardson has the story in Manhattan on the exhibit.

Kemberly Richardson has the story in Manhattan on the exhibit.

Kemberly Richardson has the story in Manhattan on the exhibit.

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new innovative art exhibit in Manhattan is giving people a glimpse of nature, like you've never seen before!

The experience is called Bloomtanica, an exhibit that immerses people in the surreal world of a Korean garden, in New York City.

There is an immediate sense of serenity combined with the scent of flowers as you come down the stairs. There are cascading columns of hydrangeas next to endless beautiful buds.

People from all over the world are lining up in the Meatpacking District to see the oasis below Genesis House.

Bloomtanica is a floral feast for the eyes and senses - a Korean-inspired immersive experience.

World-renowned floral artist Jeff Leatham worked with a team to create the surreal garden, where physical and nature meet technology.

Some of the flowers are hand-painted, but they are all real, and there are approximately 100,000 of them.

Those who take in the experience will notice four main colors through the exhibit.

Rachel Espersen of Genesis House says pink represents the rose of Sharon, which is the flower of Korea. Purple represents the Korean night sky, also Leatham's Vanda orchid, and the orange and yellows represents the magma from Jeju Island.

The flowers are freshened up when needed. It's also a magnificent background for say... a proposal!

"It's truly a joy to see their faces, their awe when they see these are all real flowers and children see the digital, almost like they are moving into the flowers, it's really amazing," Espersen said.

The flowers will be blooming here through June 9.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.