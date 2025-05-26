Boat captain under arrest after crash injures several people in the Hampton Bays

HAMPTON BAYS, New York (WABC) -- A boat in the Hamptons crashed ashore, and now the boat's captain is under arrest.

Several people are recovering in the hospital.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in Hampton Bays, on the Great Peconic Bay side.

The boat crashed into the Shinnecock Canal jetty and came to a rest on the beach at the Meschutt Beach County Park.

The captain, identified as 28-year-old Edward Hillkewicz of Mastic Beach, is expected to face a judge Monday.

He's facing charges of boating while intoxicated, vehicular assault, reckless operation of a vessel, and he also received several summonses under the New York State Navigation Law

The Southampton Town Police Detective Squad is investigating the crash.

