2 people killed in boat fire on a Newark alley

WABC logo
Saturday, February 22, 2025 1:53PM
Boat fire in alley kills 2 people
Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the deadly fire in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey are working to figure out what caused a deadly boat fire.

The flames broke out just before 9:00 Friday night along Pershing Avenue in Newark.

Investigators say the boat was parked in an alleyway.

Two women were killed and a man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other information about the victims was immediately released.


