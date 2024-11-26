Viral NYC dog known for stylish menswear has died, according to Instagram post

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City | Social Superstars

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City | Social Superstars

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City | Social Superstars

Who's that dog? Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City | Social Superstars

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An Instagram famous dog known for his stylish menswear looks has died, according to an Instagram post on the dog's account.

The announcement was posted to Bodhi's Instagram account known as Mensweardog.

The post read in part:

"I lost my soul dog. Nothing and no one can prepare you for this moment: I was in denial for the first few days- I didn't want to see his bed, now empty. Each of his toys held beautiful but excruciating memories of the oblivious, light-hearted joy that now feels so distant. Bodhi was not just a fashion dog, or a pet to me. He was the fork in the road in my life that pivoted everything about who I was, where I was, who I met and the career I chose. He was my heart, my center, my everything."

Bodhi is a Shiba Inu was appropriately named after Patrick Swayze's iconic role as the leader of a surfing gang in the movie "Point Break."

Back in 2013 Yena Kim, and her graphic design partner decided to dress Bodhi up in men's clothing on a whim.

She posted the first image of him on social media as a joke. That joke quickly snowballed into something bigger when the next day she was contacted by GQ, the men's lifestyle magazine.

Bodhi has over 375,000 followers on Instagram.

Bodhi has been featured in campaigns for Coach, Casper, Ted Baker, Brooks Brothers just to name a few.

Kim has been asked to stylize an entire line of menswear for Express.

In 2018, Bodhi was featured as a Localish Social Superstar.