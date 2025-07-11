Officers race over barrier to save woman from jumping off the RFK Bridge

A dramatic rescue was captured on body camera footage as NYPD officers jump a concrete barrier and sprint to a woman's side just as she was climbing over the fence on the edge of the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge.

Their actions saved the woman's life.

The officers are sharing details about the rescue on the bridge formerly known as the Triborough.

Within seconds, officers sprung into action pulling a woman off the fence on the RFK bridge in the middle of an attempt to jump.

"I just ran for my life like it was a family member. It's a person crying for help. They need help in that moment," said officer George Paulous.

Police said the incident happened on June 19th around 7 a.m.

A 37-year-old woman's sister called 911 after discovering a suicide note detailing her plan to jump off the bridge.

"As we were approaching the bridge, we saw a woman running who we originally thought was the woman in distress. Turned out it was her girlfriend. She was completely hysterical," said officer Joseph Schultz.

She helped officers track the woman who was heading toward the water.

"When we pulled up alongside her, that's when she started panicking and she started to climb the fence," officer Thomas Marceda said.

That's when 4 officers stepped in.

"She was just she was crying a lot and she was calling out for a girlfriend," officer George Paulous said.

"We have training on de-escalation tactics and whatnot. But in this situation, it's just such a split second decision, it's really more instinct," officer Schultz said.

After police were able to calm the woman down, she was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

The officers aren't sure why the woman was in distress but they're thankful they were able to prevent a tragic outcome.

"Don't you ever give up hope. Listen, there's always someone out there to listen to you," officer George Paulous said.

If you or a loved one are in crisis and need someone to talk to, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

