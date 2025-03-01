Woman struck and killed by car after exiting taxi in Boerum Hill

The 45-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 45-year-old woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A passenger getting out of a taxi was struck and killed by another car in Brooklyn.

The fatal crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday near State Street and Flatbush Avenue.

According to the NYPD, a 45-year-old woman was riding in a black Cadillac traveling southbound in the middle lane of Flatbush Avenue when she exited the vehicle. Upon exiting, the woman was struck by a gray Chevrolet also traveling southbound in the right lane of Flatbush Avenue.

First responders transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both drivers remained at the scene during the incident.

There are currently no arrests, and the crash remains under investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.