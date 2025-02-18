Boom truck overturns in Brooklyn, injuring two people, damaging building

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two people were injured on Tuesday when a Boom truck toppled over while making a delivery in Brooklyn.
It happened around 11 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Nostrand Avenue and East 31st Street in Flatbush.
The boom truck hit a parked bus and the wall and roof of a building when it came crashing down.
First responders rushed the two people injured to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The building's department is checking the building's structure after the crash.
It is unclear if wind played a role in the collapse.
