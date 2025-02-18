Boom truck overturns in Brooklyn, injuring two people, damaging building

The boom truck hit a parked bus and the wall and roof of a building when it came crashing down.

The boom truck hit a parked bus and the wall and roof of a building when it came crashing down.

The boom truck hit a parked bus and the wall and roof of a building when it came crashing down.

The boom truck hit a parked bus and the wall and roof of a building when it came crashing down.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Two people were injured on Tuesday when a Boom truck toppled over while making a delivery in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Nostrand Avenue and East 31st Street in Flatbush.

The boom truck hit a parked bus and the wall and roof of a building when it came crashing down.

First responders rushed the two people injured to Kings County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building's department is checking the building's structure after the crash.

It is unclear if wind played a role in the collapse.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.