'Be bossy with your money': Expert shares tips, blueprint for financial success

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- If you're struggling with financial debt, you're not alone. In fact, data shows about 1 in 3 Americans are struggling with the same problem.

Financial debt is an issue that can overwhelm you at times, but it's also possible to take back control of your finances if you plan it right.

Taking control of your finances and being the boss of them -- that's the message from Jamila Souffrant, a personal finance educator and author of "Your Journey to Financial Freedom."

"Savings are meant to save you in times of emergency and to do the things you want in life, and so in order to do that, you do have to build that savings muscle. And it doesn't happen overnight, but it is something you can build, it is a learnable skill," Souffrant told Eyewitness News.

Souffrant shares more money tips and her blueprint to financial freedom in the video player above.

