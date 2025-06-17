NYC Comptroller, mayoral candidate Brad Lander taken into custody at immigration court in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ICE agents took New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Lander was taken into custody at immigration court as he tried to "accompany" a person out of a courtroom. That person was also arrested.

"While escorting a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, Brad was taken by masked agents and detained by ICE. This is still developing and we are monitoring the situation closely," said Dora Pekec, Lander's campaign spokesperson.

This is the third time Lander has gone to federal immigration court to escort immigrants, but the first time he has been detained by ICE agents, his office says

Lander's wife Meg Barnette tweeted video of the incident from his official account:

In the video, a federal agent can be heard telling Lander, "you're obstructing."

Lander tells the agents they do not have the authority to arrest a U.S. citizen and says, as he's being handcuffed, "I'm not obstructing, I'm standing right here in the hallway."

"You don't have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant," Lander said as he was led away down a hallway and into an elevator.

Barnette said she was standing next to Lander when he was arrested.

"What I saw was shocking and unacceptable. And not in accordance, I am an attorney. I haven't practiced law in a while but I sure know that what I saw today was not the rule of law," Barnette said.

One of the officers who led Lander away wore a tactical vest labeled "federal agent." Others were in plainclothes, with surgical masks over their faces.

The episode occurred as federal immigration officials are conducting large-scale arrests outside immigration courtrooms across the country.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying Lander was arrested for "assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer."

"Our heroic ICE law enforcement officers face a 413% increase in assaults against them-it is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment," the spokesperson said. "No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences."

Lander is a candidate in the city's Democratic mayoral primary. Early voting in the contest is underway.

The incident drew a sharp response from the other candidates.

"This is the latest example of the extreme thuggery of Trump's ICE out of control... This is not who we are. This must stop, and it must stop now," Andrew Cuomo said.

"ICE has no interest in the law, only in terrorizing," Zohran Mamdani said. "What Brad did was engage in that very moment of courage... and for that he was arrested. This is not about an election. It's about protecting the city we love."

The New York Civil Liberties Union called the arrest :a stunning abuse of power and a threat to our democracy."

There is no word on when Lander will be released, but he was accompanied by a member of the NYPD as part of his security details as comptroller.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is placed under arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and FBI agents outside federal immigration court. AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

