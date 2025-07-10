FDA approves long-acting flea treatment for dogs, marking veterinary breakthrough

When the temperatures rise, a trip to the beach or mountains sounds great for both people and pets. But veterinarians say dog owners should think twice about too much sun exposure.

Dogs across the U.S. could soon get longer-lasting protection against pesky parasites thanks to a new treatment approved by federal regulators Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Bravecto Quantum, the first-ever flea and tick preventative that can protect dogs for up to 12 months with a single injection. The treatment is approved for dogs and puppies 6 months and older.

The new shot is an alternative to treatments that usually need to be given every month or every few months.

"Fluralaner, the active ingredient in Bravecto Quantum, can be an important part of parasite control depending on where pet owners live in the country," said Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of toxicology at ASPCA Poison Control, in an email to ABC News. "A long-term flea and tick preventative can be a useful option for dog owners who live in areas where year-round protection is necessary, or for those who might not be able or remember to administer treatment on a monthly or quarterly basis."

The injectable treatment must be administered by a licensed veterinarian, who will determine whether an 8- or 12-month protection period is appropriate based on local tick species. Veterinarians will also monitor for potential side effects.

While the drug belongs to a commonly used and safe class of medications called isoxazolines, some dogs may experience neurologic side effects, including muscle tremors and seizures.

Julie Cappiello, with Voters For Animal Rights, an advocacy organization, said she welcomes the new treatment but emphasized caution.

"As someone who spends a great deal of time outdoors with my dog, I see the convenience of a long-lasting, 12-month flea and tick preventative like Bravecto Quantum," she said in a statement. "However, it's important to recognize that no single treatment is right for every dog, and all medications come with potential risks."

The new treatment is manufactured by Intervet, Inc., based in Rahway, New Jersey.

Pet owners interested in the new treatment option should consult their veterinarians to determine if it's appropriate for their dogs, particularly those with a history of neurological issues.