BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn returns to Prospect Park for 2025

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival has been spreading love the Brooklyn way.

With this summer marking its 47th anniversary, the tradition continues for the free, season-long outdoor concert and performance series.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! 2025 explores the interconnectedness of global music, presenting the vibrant tapestry of artists whose work resonates from around the world and within our own borough.

This season, diverse cultures that make Brooklyn a global music hub will be honored, featuring artists whose work transcends borders and celebrates the exchange of ideas.

Grace Jones, Janelle Monae, Melissa Laveaux, Still Woozy, Dinosaur Jr., Snail Mail and Men I Trust are just a few of the featured acts that you can catch this year.

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! runs from June 7 to August 16, 2025.

Click here for the full lineup and schedule.

