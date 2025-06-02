NYPD searching for 2 suspects after $300K Brinks truck robbery in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a Brinks truck was robbed of approximately $300,000 in Queens on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Linden Boulevard and 205th Street just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

It appears that the driver and an armed guard of an armored vehicle were stopped outside of a Bank of America when they were approached by two unidentified individuals and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects displayed a firearm and stole three bags containing at least $300,000.

Police say they also stole the 62-year-old armed guard's firearm before fleeing from the location in a black Chevrolet.

They were last seen traveling westbound on Linden Boulevard.

There are no reported injuries or arrests.

A spokesperson with Brinks released the following statement:

"In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident."

The investigation is ongoing.

