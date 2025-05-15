Actress Robyn Hurder talks new lead role portraying Marilyn Monroe in Broadway's 'Smash'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In the world of Broadway, every performer dreams of having their moment, that role that changes everything.

For triple-threat actress Robyn Hurder, that moment is being the star of "Smash," the new Broadway musical based on the cult favorite TV series. The actress takes center stage in a dual role: playing Ivy Lynn, who is playing Marilyn Monroe in a Broadway show.

After years in the ensemble, then making her mark in shows like "Moulin Rouge" and "A Beautiful Noise," Hurder says she is ready to take the lead.

"I've been working my way up, working my way up. I have been trying to play Marilyn Monroe," Hurder said. "I've been adding her to every single one of my characters on Broadway for the past decade that this is the time, this is the moment, and I have to be her."

What audiences see on stage looks effortless, but the reality of bringing a Broadway show to life is anything but easy. For Hurder, that includes balancing motherhood with her career.

"I have such a deep love for performing on stage because I'm all about human connection and energy, and I'm always a mama at heart. I think I was a mama at six years old," Hurder said. "I always wanted to bring people together, and I think that's why I love performing so much because I love making people feel good. Maybe you didn't have a good day, but you're coming into this theater and we close those doors and you just get to go into your own little fantasy and hopefully walk out feeling better."

If you're not familiar with "Smash," the show is a love letter to Broadway, taking audiences behind the scenes of creating a musical, one about the life of Marilyn Monroe.

"I think we're paying homage to the show. I think we're giving the avid fans what they want, but it's also, you know, it was 13 years ago. Times, they are changing, and I think we needed to progress. Our whole social climate has changed, and we've added so much of that into the show, and the biggest difference is it was a drama, and this was most definitely a comedy -- that transfers better to stage," Hurder said.

Among the "Smash's" biggest fans is none other than Steven Spielberg, who is one of the show's producers.

"He came into one of the rehearsals, and he was so cute. He just came in with his jeans and his leather jacket, he pulled out his iPhone. He's recording the opening number, and he's just like like a proud dad. I was like, what is happening," Hurder said. "He beelines it right to me, and he gave me the biggest hug and he says, you're an amazing Ivy, and I'm so happy you're doing this. And then he looked at me, and I start crying and his eyes got a little red and he goes, 'thank you for doing this.'"

As Hurder opens the show, she's living by one of Marilyn Monroe's most famous quotes.

"I have a neon sign in my dress, and this one just says, 'I just wanna be wonderful,' because that's really all this is about. I love to perform, I love to make people happy, and I just want to be wonderful for them and for me, putting in the the proper work and hoping it comes across the way I want it to come across," Hurder said.

You can learn more about the show on Broadway's "Smash" website.

