Kemal Kolenovic was fatally struck by a vehicle following a dispute on morning of Dec. 31, 2006

Man arrested in connection to 2006 New Year's Eve cold case murder in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a nearly 18-year-old cold case murder that happened in the Bronx on New Year's Eve in 2006.

Ahmet Gashi, 42, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Friday.

Gashi, who is from Serbia, was arrested in connection to the murder of Kemal Kolenovic, a Brooklyn resident who was 28 years old at the time of his death on December 31, 2006.

On that day, police responded to a 911 call for a pedestrian struck near Crescent Avenue and Belmont Avenue around 4:35 a.m.

Police say Kolenovic had a verbal dispute with another man, who got in his vehicle, struck the victim with the car and then fled the scene.

EMS responded and took the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

