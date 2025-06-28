Charges pending against driver accused of hitting 3 pedestrians in the Bronx; 1 critically hurt

Police arrested the 28-year-old driver in connection to the Friday night collision in the Bronx.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police have arrested a driver who allegedly struck three pedestrians in the Bronx overnight.

The collision happened late Friday evening near the Bruckner Expressway and Hunts Point Avenue.

According to the NYPD, a 28-year-old man was traveling eastbound on East 163rd Street in a Honda Civic when he struck a group of three men, ages 31, 33 and 40. The driver also struck two unoccupied vehicles during the incident.

First responders transported the victims to Lincoln Hospital for treatment. The 33-year-old man was critically injured as a result of the crash. The two other victims are listed in stable condition, police say.

Charges are currently pending against the driver.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the collision.

