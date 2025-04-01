27-year-old man killed in shooting near the Bronx Zoo; no arrests

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot and killed in a vehicle near the Bronx Zoo on Monday, according to police sources.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. at East 183rd Street and Southern Boulevard in the Belmont section.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the torso. He was found shot inside a vehicle, according to police sources.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A bodega worker told Eyewitness News that shots were fired from two moving vehicles, and one lost control. Witnesses say the victim was in one of the cars when he was shot.

The suspect fled in a black Honda vehicle.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, and there's no word on what may have led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

