2 innocent bystanders, including 11-year-old boy, injured in shooting in the Bronx

MELROSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two innocent bystanders were injured, including an 11-year-old boy, during a shooting in the Bronx on Tuesday.

It happened on East 163rd Street and Washington Avenue in the Melrose section, just up the street from the 42nd precinct.

Police say the suspects, two males, walked up and opened fire on a group of males standing near the front of a college. It's unclear if both suspects were armed, but they were together.

The two suspects then grabbed CitiBikes and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the victims, an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were innocent bystanders inside a vehicle that was going by when the gunfire erupted.

The man, who was driving, was shot in the shoulder, and the boy was hit with glass.

Both were taken to Lincoln Hospital, where they are being treated.

The relationship, if any, between the two victims is unclear at this time.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police say they have one person in custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

