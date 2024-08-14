$4.5M in cocaine seized from trap compartment of truck trailer in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A trap compartment in the flatbed of a tractor trailer stopped in the Bronx concealed 360 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $4.5 million, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor said Wednesday in announcing the arrests of three alleged traffickers.

The cocaine was packed in 163 separate kilogram-sized packages. The seizure is one of the largest in recent years and reflects what authorities said was a rise in cocaine trafficking to New York City.

"It is a dangerous and disturbing trend, especially as we find drugs like fentanyl and xylazine mixed in with cocaine sold on the streets," special narcotics prosecutor Bridget Brennan said.

On Saturday, federal drug agents said they saw a black Maxx-D Trailer stop along 233rd Street in the Bronx.

Moments later, a gray Jeep Cherokee arrived at the same location carrying Jeffrey Alcantara, an alleged New York City-based narcotics distributor.

According to prosecutors, Alcantara stepped out of the Jeep and approached the trailer where he spoke to two men, Karimzhan Ragibov and Rayimzhon Binaliyev. All three men are now charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor

DEA agents and NYPD officers searched the Jeep and found $30,000 in cash.

Dan Krauth has the details on a new and potentially lethal narcotic that is creeping into the NYC area from Latin America.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.