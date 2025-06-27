Family in need of FEMA aid to cover brother's funeral expenses turns to 7 On Your Side

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- COVID-19 continues to impact many people, including a family from the Bronx who lost their loving brother at the start of the pandemic.

FEMA paid funeral expenses for qualifying families but, five years later, they were still out the benefits they deserved from the agency.

No approval means no money, so the family got in contact with 7 On Your Side.

Miguel Almarante loved his job as a New York City peace officer at the Department of Homeless Services. His siblings say he dedicated his career to helping others.

"Everything he did, he did with passion, and always a purpose of like... basically being of service," said Almarante's sister Miguelina Almarante.

In March 2020, Miguel Almarante contracted COVID-19 when the world still knew very little about the virus. The siblings couldn't even hold their brother's hand to say goodbye.

"At the very end, that's when the nurse took it upon herself and she said, 'I'll put it on speakerphone so he can hear your voice.' And then we just kind of said our last goodbyes, because within minutes after that, she said, 'I'm sorry, he just passed,'" said Miguel Almarante's brother Jesus Almarante.

Miguel Almarante was just 32 years old. After he died, his family banded together for the funeral.

"It was no question we had to pull together for my brother," Miguelina Almarante said.

They had a small funeral, paying $9,000 to the funeral home, and with the burial plot and memorial stone, they were looking at nearly $30,000 in total.

The expense was a major strain for the family, then Jesus Almarante found out FEMA was offering help for funeral expenses.

"So, I applied immediately after it opened, the initial application in April 2021," Jesus Almarante said.

Their request for compensation was denied. FEMA requires proof funeral insurance didn't cover funeral expenses.

"Every time we would resubmit, it would take maybe several weeks until I get a new response... and the application kept getting denied," Jesus Almarante said.

Four years of fighting for their brother, they wanted to finally put it all to rest.

"There was an article about a Staten Island family that you (7 On Your Side) helped. So, that immediately just triggered me to say, 'you know what? Maybe they can help me,'" Jesus Almarante said.

7 On Your Side contacted FEMA, and helped the family submit the exact document FEMA needed.

The agency thanked 7 On Your Side for reaching out about the Almarante's case.

"Thank you again for reaching out to us about this case. After coordinating receipt of some additional information from the applicant, our team was able to fully process the application," FEMA said in a statement.

The family received a letter in the mail telling them they were approved for a total of $9,000.

Four years later, the Almarante family finally received the financial relief they needed, and now can cherish the memory of Miguel Almarante's life instead.

"Thanks to you and your team, we've been fighting this for almost four years, and in a matter of like 24 hours, I saw the turn around pretty quickly, and they approved it right away," Jesus Almarante said.

So far, FEMA has provided $2.8 billion to families to ease the burden of losing a loved one to COVID, but the September 30, 2025, deadline is coming up. If you think you're eligible, you should apply.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.