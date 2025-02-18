56-year-old man killed after being shot in the chest in the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Monday.

Officers responded to 717 E. 187th Street in the Belmont section around 6:20 p.m., where they found a 56-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was later pronounced dead due to his injuries.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect, and it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

