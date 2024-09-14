NYPD investigating 3 separate shootings that left man dead, 2 others injured in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after gunfire erupted in three separate shootings just hours apart from each other in the Bronx.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx. Police responded to a 911 call for reports of a person shot along Anthony Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his back. First responders transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the second shooting, police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice in the torso along Williamsbridge Road around 11:30 p.m. in Morris Park. The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers say a white SUV was seen fleeing the scene.

The third shooting happened just before midnight in the Tremont section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, a 42-year-old man was shot while inside a bodega at East 180th Street and Grand Concourse. Police say the suspect in this shooting was walking a dog when he shot towards the bodega, grazing the victim in the head, before fleeing the scene.

The victim went to Saint Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

The suspect in the Tremont shooting is described as a man with a beard last seen wearing all black, gray shorts and white socks.

Authorities are investigating all three shootings and trying to determine what led up to each incident.

