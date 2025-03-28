Son desperately searching for missing couple who vanished after leaving Bronx apartment

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New video shows an elderly couple from the Bronx who vanished at least three days ago, one of the few clues their son has to try and track them down.

Aramis Sanchez says he hasn't slept in days. He's been drinking Red Bull energy drinks to stay up as he searches for his missing parents, 82-year-old Vitelio Sanchez and his 85-year-old wife Luisa Sanchez.

His mother suffers from dementia, and they have been missing for more than three days.

Aramis Sanchez says his father is clear as a bell and is always cracking jokes. He's friendly and charming, his son says.

Video shows the couple leaving their apartment building in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx on Gerard Avenue, Monday around 2 p.m.



A neighbor who saw them leaving says nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Aramis Sanchez says he talks to his parents every night, and this is the first time they have gone missing.

They had wallet and keys on them when they left.

Only Sanchez's dad has a phone, and it started going to voicemail on Tuesday. He only carries cash.

Sanchez says the only place his parents ever really go is a bodega down the block.

Bodega workers say Vitelio Sanchez sometimes comes in alone, but not Luisa. He's always with her.

Workers at the bodega say the couple came in on Monday, and they saw them walking back past their home and towards the subway.

According to their son, the bodega is the only place his mother could venture off alone and find her way back home.

Vitelio is 5'2" tall, and about 135 pounds. Luisa is the same height, and about 145 pounds.



Their family has checked all the nearby hospitals, but they don't know where else to look.

