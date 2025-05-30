4-year-old girl found safe after going missing in Morrisania, the Bronx

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 4-year-old girl was found safe after she went missing while walking with her aunt in the Bronx on Friday.

Authorities say the girl went missing around 3:20 p.m. at Third Avenue and East 167th Street in the Morrisania section.

The 4-year-old's aunt told police she was walking with the girl, got distracted and noticed that the child was no longer with her. The aunt then called 911.

Detectives recovered surveillance video showing the girl walking away with an unknown woman with red hair, wearing blue jeans, black shirt and white shoes.

The girl was located, and is safe, according to police.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

