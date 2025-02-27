24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

18-year-old man critical after being found shot in chest in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 10:07PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Bronx on Thursday.

Police responded to Marmion Avenue and East Tremont Avenue in the West Farms section just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------


* More Bronx news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW