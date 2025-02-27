18-year-old man critical after being found shot in chest in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the Bronx on Thursday.

Police responded to Marmion Avenue and East Tremont Avenue in the West Farms section just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

