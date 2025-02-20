20-year-old man found shot outside Bronx deli; police searching for suspect

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot outside a deli in the Bronx.
The NYPD says they received a call of a person shot at 361 E. 163rd St. in the Concourse Village section around 5:50 p.m.
Responding officers then found a 20-year-old man shot once in the abdomen in front of a deli located at 963 Teller Ave.
He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to be OK.
Police described the suspect as a male wearing a black top and light-colored pants. They say he was last seen fleeing on a moped.
There's still no word yet on what led up to the shooting.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
