20-year-old man found shot outside Bronx deli; police searching for suspect

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot outside a deli in the Bronx.

The NYPD says they received a call of a person shot at 361 E. 163rd St. in the Concourse Village section around 5:50 p.m.

Responding officers then found a 20-year-old man shot once in the abdomen in front of a deli located at 963 Teller Ave.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a black top and light-colored pants. They say he was last seen fleeing on a moped.

There's still no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

