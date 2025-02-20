24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

20-year-old man found shot outside Bronx deli; police searching for suspect

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Thursday, February 20, 2025 2:41AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot outside a deli in the Bronx.

The NYPD says they received a call of a person shot at 361 E. 163rd St. in the Concourse Village section around 5:50 p.m.

Responding officers then found a 20-year-old man shot once in the abdomen in front of a deli located at 963 Teller Ave.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a black top and light-colored pants. They say he was last seen fleeing on a moped.

There's still no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------


* More Bronx news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW