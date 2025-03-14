Man critically injured after he was shot in the head in Mott Haven, the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Bronx on Friday, according to police.
Officers responded to Brook Avenue and East 148th Street in the Mott Haven section just after 2:30 p.m., for reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 30's, with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect, a male, was last seen wearing a "Members Only" jacket, grey pants and black sneakers.
He fled on foot, traveling southbound on Brook Avenue.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.