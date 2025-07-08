Man shot, 2 slashed in Longwood, the Bronx; 1 person in custody

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot, and two others were found slashed in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Officials say police responded to Westchester Avenue and Southern Avenue in the Longwood section just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men slashed, and one man with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the slashed victims are expected to be OK, but the gunshot victim is in critical condition.

One person is in custody.

No further details have been provided.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

