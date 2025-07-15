16-year-old girl found stabbed to death in the Bronx; police searching for suspect

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was found stabbed to death in the Bronx on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 3511 Boston Rd. just before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a 16-year-old girl, identified as Aliyah Williams, with multiple stab wounds throughout her head and body.

She was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police describe the suspect as a female wearing all black, white sneakers and red or pink head piece or durag. She fled the scene.

Officials say a verbal dispute occurred before the stabbing.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

