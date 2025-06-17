Teen injured after falling onto train tracks while subway surfing in the Bronx, police say

BRONX (WABC) -- A teenager is recovering after he was injured while subway surfing on Monday, police said.

Police believe the victim is between 14 and 16 years old.

He was injured when he fell onto the train tracks at the Baychester Avenue subway station in the Bronx.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

