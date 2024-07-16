27-year-old man shot in chest, killed in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Monday.

Officers responded to 306 Franklin Ave. around 7:40 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have yet to release a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

