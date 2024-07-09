  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 men shot on busy street in Flatbush, Brooklyn; police searching for gunman

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 1:33AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in broad daylight on a busy street in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at 1433 Flatbush Ave.

Police say two men were injured: a 51-year-old who was shot once in the right leg and a 25-year-old who was shot in the right hand.

They were both taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black shirt and black shorts, who fled northbound on Flatbush Avenue in a Nissan Altima, according to police sources.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW