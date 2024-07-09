2 men shot on busy street in Flatbush, Brooklyn; police searching for gunman

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in broad daylight on a busy street in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at 1433 Flatbush Ave.

Police say two men were injured: a 51-year-old who was shot once in the right leg and a 25-year-old who was shot in the right hand.

They were both taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black shirt and black shorts, who fled northbound on Flatbush Avenue in a Nissan Altima, according to police sources.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

