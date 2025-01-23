24-year-old man killed after stabbing in Bushwick, Brooklyn; no arrests

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Thursday.
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. at 1123 Halsey St. in Bushwick.
Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown individual.
He was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was pronounced dead
Police describe the suspects as six males wearing dark clothing, who fled the scene.
No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
