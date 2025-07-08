24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Young boy loses fingers, another injured while playing with fireworks in Brooklyn

WABC logo
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 2:56PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two boys are recovering on Tuesday after an accident involving fireworks sent them to the hospital in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday near 57th Street and 9th Avenue in Borough Park.

Police say the boys were playing with fireworks, despite being told not to, when the incident happened.

An 11-year-old boy suffered injuries to his chest and hand and officials say he lost a few fingers.

A 13-year-old boy suffered wounds to his face and eye.

Both boys were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.

No charges have been filed.

ALSO READ | People injured by illegal fireworks in Brooklyn park

Kimberly Richardson has the exclusive.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW