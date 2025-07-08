Young boy loses fingers, another injured while playing with fireworks in Brooklyn

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two boys are recovering on Tuesday after an accident involving fireworks sent them to the hospital in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday near 57th Street and 9th Avenue in Borough Park.

Police say the boys were playing with fireworks, despite being told not to, when the incident happened.

An 11-year-old boy suffered injuries to his chest and hand and officials say he lost a few fingers.

A 13-year-old boy suffered wounds to his face and eye.

Both boys were taken to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.

No charges have been filed.

ALSO READ | People injured by illegal fireworks in Brooklyn park

Kimberly Richardson has the exclusive.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.