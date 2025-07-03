9 alleged members of violent Brooklyn street gang charged in indictment connected to 10 shootings

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Nearly 10 alleged members of a violent Brooklyn street gang have been charged in a 68-count indictment related to 10 shootings, including one fatal.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch made the announcement on Thursday.

They say nine alleged members of a street gang were variously charged in the indictment on Wednesday, with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons possession charges.

The indictment includes charges related to 10 shootings that resulted in four victims, including a 68-year-old innocent bystander who was injured when she was shot in the back in broad daylight in October of 2023, and the murder of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in front of a bodega on August 21, 2023.

"This indictment charges a disturbing pattern of gang violence allegedly committed by a group of young defendants," DA Gonzalez said. "Their actions endangered entire communities and include the murder of a 24-year-old man and the broad daylight shooting of an innocent 68-year-old woman."

Gonzalez said the indictment was the result of a long-term investigation by the DA's Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the NYPD's Gun Violence Suppression Division into the violence allegedly committed by members and associates of R2R from January 2023 till now.

The defendants charged in the indictment ranged in age from 15 to 20 during the course of their alleged crimes.

The street gang is primarily based in the 75th precinct in East New York.

Both NYPD Commissioner Tisch and Mayor Eric Adams touted the takedown as another victory for the city in removing gang members and illegal guns from the streets.

"We have conducted more than 40 gang-related takedowns and removed more 230 illegal guns from our streets," Tisch said. "This work is the reason that shootings are down double digits in Brooklyn, and we are not letting up. I want to thank the Gun Violence Suppression Division and the Brooklyn DA's Office for their outstanding work on this case."

DA Gonzalez also announced that the number of homicides in Brooklyn plunged by 29%. He said shootings and shooting victims, which reached record low last year, decreased by 19% and 15% respectively to the lowest numbers recorded in Brooklyn at any year's midway point. Total serious felonies also decreased by 8% for the year so far.

