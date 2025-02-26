Tajik national living in Brooklyn accused of conspiring to support ISIS

Michelle Charlesworth reports from Downtown Brooklyn with more on the arrest.

Michelle Charlesworth reports from Downtown Brooklyn with more on the arrest.

Michelle Charlesworth reports from Downtown Brooklyn with more on the arrest.

Michelle Charlesworth reports from Downtown Brooklyn with more on the arrest.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria.

Mansuri Manuchekhri is also charged with possessing a firearm while unlawfully in the United States and immigration fraud.

The FBI said he entered the United States in June 2016 on a nonimmigrant tourist visa and remained after his visa expired in December 2016.

According to the criminal complaint, Manuchekhri facilitated $70,000 in payments to ISIS-affiliated individuals in Turkey and Syria, including to an individual who was later arrested by Turkish authorities for his alleged involvement in a January 2024 terrorist attack on a church in Istanbul for which ISIS-K publicly claimed responsibility.

The complaint said the individual sent a photo of Syrian currency to confirm receipt.

Manuchekhri also frequently trained on firearms and sent videos of himself firing assault rifles to an ISIS affiliate in Turkey, on one occasion with the message, "Thank God, I am ready, brother," and on another occasion with the message, "Praise be upon God. . . . Brother, I go for training at least once or twice a week," the complaint said.

A close relative called the New York State Terrorism Tips Hotline to express concern Manuchekhri might commit acts of violence, the FBI said.

In a statement, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said "The NYPD will stop at nothing to protect New Yorkers from those who support and pledge loyalty to violent ISIS extremists," and commended the department's law enforcement partners on identifying and arresting Manuchekhri.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.