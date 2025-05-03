Brooklyn Mirage cancels weekend shows after unable to meet inspection deadlines

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Ticket holders were left empty-handed on Friday after the Brooklyn Mirage suddenly canceled its opening show after failing safety inspections.

For months it promoted its multi-million dollar renovation, promising a state-of-the-art makeover. However, unable to meet inspection deadlines, the venue was forced to cancel the entire weekend's sold out shows.

Jude Zhu was excited for a fun night, out, until the DJ show she had tickets for at the Brooklyn Mirage on Thursday was canceled just a few hours before.

"I was really disappointed. We had we did end up going to other venues. They were just not as good as what was originally planned," Zhu said.

The open-air music venue in East Williamsburg had hyped its grand re-opening after closing for renovations at the start of the year to expand dance space, enhance sound quality and more.

However, with construction crews still on site, the Brooklyn Mirage cancelled not just opening night, but all weekend shows. According to City Hall; the complex didn't meet certain safety standards required for a permit, which the city says could endanger New Yorkers.

The headliner, DJ Sara Landry, was disappointed, but she ended up doing a pop-up set at the nearby Knockdown Center instead.

Midtown resident Yong Zhao says he was able to transfer his tickets.

"I think they're very aggressive trying to make things happen. So we're appreciate the efforts. But also, you know, city is always very conservative about safety," Zhao said.

In a statement on Instagram, the venue operator Avant Gardner said quote, "We know this is disappointing news... we are doing everything in our power to get back on track-safely and in full compliance-as soon as possible."

The renovations, which were set to include enhanced security measures as well, comes after the Mirage made headlines in 2023 after two men were mysteriously found dead nearby after attending raves at the venue.

"Concerts in general is very high risk, concerts in general and a new concert that has not been completed construction wise, that did not have a permit... I just feel like I lost trust in it," added Zhu.

The Brooklyn Mirage does say that all weekend ticketholders will get a full refund and while it's not clear exactly what permitting standards weren't met, organizers ask for forgiveness and patience as they work toward reopening

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.