24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man in critical condition after being shot by police in Brownsville, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, May 13, 2025 8:14PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One man was shot by police officers responding to an apparent domestic abuse call in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident escalated when police arrived at 108 Christopher Ave. in Brownsville, and officers fired.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured, although the officer who fired the shots is being checked out.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Glenmore Avenue and Christopher Avenue, due to police activity.

They said to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW