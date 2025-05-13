Man in critical condition after being shot by police in Brownsville, Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One man was shot by police officers responding to an apparent domestic abuse call in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident escalated when police arrived at 108 Christopher Ave. in Brownsville, and officers fired.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured, although the officer who fired the shots is being checked out.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Glenmore Avenue and Christopher Avenue, due to police activity.

They said to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.