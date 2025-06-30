Shots fired inside Brooklyn post office during attempted robbery: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired inside of a post office in Brooklyn during an attempted robbery on Monday.

Officials say the suspect fired multiple shots inside a post office located at 1288 Coney Island Ave. in Midwood around 1:15 p.m.

They say the shots were fired during a robbery attempt.

No one was struck, and the suspect fled on a black moped northbound on Coney Island Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a helmet and red book bag.

Police have recovered ballistics from inside the post office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

