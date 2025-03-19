Brooklyn residents feel duped about homeless shelter going up in neighborhood

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- People in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn are fired up about a homeless shelter going up in the neighborhood.

Residents say they thought it was affordable housing.

Things got heated at a board meeting on Tuesday night.

The Sheepshead Bay community is riled up after feeling like they've been duped.

"I got a phone call, 'Did you know that you gave the rights to a homeless shelter?' I said, what?" said Community Board 15 Chair Theresa Scavo.

That's not what was initially presented to Community Board 15 when talking about 2134 Coyle St.

"This was affordable housing as well as rental units, it was not supposed to be for a homeless shelter," Scavo said.

Hundreds stood outside the construction fencing in protest.

"There is also nothing wrong with homeless people, a homeless shelter, it's not about that, it is where it is placed," a resident said.

It's just a short walk away from Jake Lipkovich's day care.

"We are also concerned because this is our neighborhood. Our parents drop off these kids, they live here," Lipkovich said.

Among the hundreds of people who came out to protest, are not only those with safety concerns but also those who say affordable housing would have been crucial for this neighborhood.

Lina Chen works with a big senior population.

"They need affordable housing, they need like senior housing," Chen said.

Property ownership changed hands between developers and so did the original proposal that had been approved by the City Council.

"It's a matter of the process. If you go and vote, the community gives their input, how are you going to just get up and say I'm going to change it? If it was that way, then why were we involved?" City Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse said.

"While the decision to alter the plans for this site was made by the private owner, not the city, we will continue to work with the community to address all concerns," the mayor's office said.

The mayor's office also said the shelter will offer 169 homeless families, including children, support to get back on their feet.

