1 critically injured in partial roof collapse in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was critically injured in a partial building collapse in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

It happened at 3223 Quentin Road around 9 a.m.

Officials say a shed attached to a two-story mixed-use building, which is under construction, partially collapsed.

The shed's roof fell on a victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Few other details were released.

