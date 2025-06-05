1 critically injured in partial roof collapse in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was critically injured in a partial building collapse in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.
It happened at 3223 Quentin Road around 9 a.m.
Officials say a shed attached to a two-story mixed-use building, which is under construction, partially collapsed.
The shed's roof fell on a victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Few other details were released.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.