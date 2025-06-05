24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
1 critically injured in partial roof collapse in Brooklyn

Thursday, June 5, 2025 2:30PM
Building collapses in Brooklyn
A building collapsed in Marine Park injuring at least one person.

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was critically injured in a partial building collapse in Brooklyn on Thursday morning.

It happened at 3223 Quentin Road around 9 a.m.

Officials say a shed attached to a two-story mixed-use building, which is under construction, partially collapsed.

The shed's roof fell on a victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Few other details were released.

