36-year-old woman killed in possible stray bullet shooting in Brooklyn

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 36-year old woman was found fatally shot in the street in Prospect Heights late Wednesday.

The victim was discovered in the intersection of Carlton Avenue and Pacific Street just after 10:20 p.m.

She was shot in the head and pronounced dead.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a possible stray bullet shooting.

Family members rushed to the scene from a nearby barbecue.

A suspect fled eastbound on Pacific Street. No arrests have been made.

He was described as wearing beige pants, a white shirt and a black mask.

The shooting was just blocks east of Barclays Center where the NBA held its draft Wednesday night.

