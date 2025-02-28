24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man stabbed in shoulder, bitten on head aboard L train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, February 28, 2025 10:33PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a stabbing aboard a subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.

Police say a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and bitten on the head on a northbound L train at the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg around 3 p.m.

They say a verbal dispute led to the attack.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for a man wearing all black and a ski mask.

L trains, which were running with delays in both directions, have no resumed normal service.

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW