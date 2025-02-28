Man stabbed in shoulder, bitten on head aboard L train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a stabbing aboard a subway train in Brooklyn on Friday.
Police say a 58-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and bitten on the head on a northbound L train at the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg around 3 p.m.
They say a verbal dispute led to the attack.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
No arrests have been made, but police say they are looking for a man wearing all black and a ski mask.
L trains, which were running with delays in both directions, have no resumed normal service.
