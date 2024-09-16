Young teen believed to be subway surfing killed in Park Slope

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young teenager believed to be subway surfing was killed in Brooklyn on Monday morning.

It happened at the 4th Avenue-9th Street station around 11 a.m.

It is believed the victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

Police sources say the victim was subway surfing at the time of the incident.

Few other details were released.

