Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Brownsville, Brooklyn

The fatal crash happened around Thursday night in Brownsville.

The fatal crash happened around Thursday night in Brownsville.

The fatal crash happened around Thursday night in Brownsville.

The fatal crash happened around Thursday night in Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

The fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday near East New York Avenue and Broadway in Brownsville.

According to the NYPD, the driver was traveling westbound on East New York Avenue when they struck a 36-year-old man walking on the road and kept going.

First responders transported the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities are now trying to determine what led up to the fatal crash.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.