Police responding after bus appears to fall through parking garage in North New Hyde Park

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island police are responding after a bus reportedly fell through a parking garage in North New Hyde Park.
Nassau County Police responded to 1979 Marcus Ave. around 5:20 p.m.
Images of the incident appeared to show an unoccupied bus that fell through the ground floor of a parking garage.
No injuries have been reported.
No further details have been provided.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
