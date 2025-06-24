Police responding after bus appears to fall through parking garage in North New Hyde Park

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Long Island police are responding after a bus reportedly fell through a parking garage in North New Hyde Park.

Nassau County Police responded to 1979 Marcus Ave. around 5:20 p.m.

Images of the incident appeared to show an unoccupied bus that fell through the ground floor of a parking garage.

No injuries have been reported.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.