Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start to summer at the Jersey Shore

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Businesses at the Jersey shore are getting ready for the unofficial start to summer with Memorial Day weekend.

"We sell every year. A ton of beach chairs, umbrellas. It's like people come here and they don't realize there's a beach," business owner Chloe Evangelista said.

The 100 days of summer bring in most of the profits for businesses on the boardwalk that depend on tourism.

"People just want to get out of the house. They're ready, they're sick of winter, they're sick of the crappy weather, and they're they're ready to come and, you know, get some vitamin D," Business owner Courtney Carr said.

The success of the Jersey shore summer is vital to the state's economy, bringing in an estimated $50 billion in revenue.

That's why it is critical that the shore is clean and the water is inviting.

"Our beaches are very much ready for residents and visitors to enjoy. Again, she looks a little angry today, but she's going to be inviting all summer long," NJDEP Commissioner Shawn La Tourette said.

Some business owners say the concerns over airline safety may cause more people to stay closer to home, which could mean more road trips to the shore.

"Last June was perfect, and July went downhill. We're just hoping we have a great summer," business owner Anne Sears said.

Despite Thursday's rough surf, the beaches did not suffer much erosion this past winter.

"Oh, it's been exciting. I mean, the weather is disappointing, I guess, but it keeps the anticipation going," business owner Phoebe Carr said.

