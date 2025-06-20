Caitlin Clark leads early voting for WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier lead the early fan voting for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

Clark, the 2024 first overall pick, received 515,993 votes, followed by Collier at 484,758. Three other Fever players appeared in the top nine, with Aliyah Bostoncoming in third (446,961), Kelsey Mitchell in seventh (277,664) and Lexie Hull in ninth (217,438).

Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and two-time MVP Breanna Stewart rounded out the top five in the early returns, coming in fourth (394,600) and fifth (367,819), respectively. Stewart's New York Liberty teammate Sabrina Ionescu is slotted in eighth (234,684). A pair of rookies also appeared in the top 10, with first overall pick Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings checking in at No. 6 (312,920) and the Washington Mystics' Kiki Iriafen at No. 10 (213,500).

Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury), Angel Reese (Chicago Sky), Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream) and Jonquel Jones (Liberty) round out the top 15 in voting.

Fan voting, which ends June 28, accounts for 50% of the overall vote, with input from current players and a media panel accounting for 25% apiece. The four guards and six frontcourt players with the best combined score will be named starters for the All-Star Game. Then the league's head coaches will select 12 reserves.

The starters who receive the most fan votes will be deemed captains and draft their respective teams, with the results of the draft to be announced July 8.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will take place July 19 and will be hosted by the Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The event will air on ABC.